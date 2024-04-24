Pinoys’ lost joy of reading

In the realm of academic achievement, just where do Filipino students stand? According to a recent report that has undoubtedly set tongues wagging and brows furrowing, it seems we’ve hit a bit of a snag in the literary department.

Apparently, our reading comprehension skills have taken a nosedive, landing us in the second-lowest spot among eight Southeast Asian countries. Now, if that doesn’t send shock waves through your library card, I don’t know what will!

How on earth did this happen? Here we are, proudly strutting about as the most Westernized bunch in the Southeast Asian economic circus, boasting of our knack for English like it’s going out of style, and yet, when it comes to understanding what we read, we’re struggling to keep up. It’s like buying a fancy sports car and realizing you can’t drive stick — all show and no go!

Sure, we Filipinos love to flex our linguistic muscles, peppering our conversations with English phrases like confetti at a parade. Our call center agents practically raise the bar for customer service worldwide, and our knack for picking up accents rivals that of a chameleon changing colors. But when it comes to diving into a good book and making sense of it, we seem to be stuck in neutral.

Now, before you start pointing fingers and blaming the education system, let’s take a moment to ponder the perplexing conundrum of Filipino culture. We’re a unique blend of East meets West, with a sprinkling of Spanish and a dash of indigenous flavor thrown in for good measure. Our linguistic landscape resembles a linguistic buffet, where Taglish is the main course and regional dialects are the side dishes. It’s a linguistic feast, but perhaps we’ve bitten off more than we can chew.

Could it be that our love affair with English has led us astray, like a moth to the flame of globalization? Are we so enamored of Western culture’s shiny allure that we’ve neglected to cultivate our own literary roots? It’s like we’ve built a skyscraper of vocabulary words but forgotten to lay the foundation of comprehension.

We’re fluent in Shakespeare’s language, but when it comes to grasping the nuances of our own literature, we scratch our heads like lost tourists in a foreign land.

Let’s not forget the digital age, where attention spans are shorter than a tweet, and reading has been reduced to scrolling through memes faster than you can say, IMHO. With the world at our fingertips, it’s easy to get lost in the endless abyss of cat videos and clickbait headlines, leaving the noble pursuit of literature languishing in the dust like yesterday’s news.

But fear not, for all is not lost in translation. This report may be a wake-up call, but it’s also an opportunity to turn the page and start a new chapter in our literary journey. Let’s reclaim the joy of reading, not just as a means to an end, but as an end in itself.

Let’s delve into the rich tapestry of Filipino literature, from the epic poetry of the pre-colonial era to the modern masterpieces of contemporary writers. Let’s celebrate our linguistic diversity and embrace the beauty of our own mother tongues, while still holding dear the gift of English that has opened so many doors for us.

Therefore, let’s rise to the occasion and prove that Filipino reading comprehension is not just a statistic to be lamented but a challenge to be conquered.

Let’s show the world that we’re more than fluent speakers of English—we’re voracious readers, critical thinkers, and lovers of literature in all its forms.

After all, as the saying goes, the pen is mightier than the sword, and with a little determination and imagination, we need not reinvent the wheel.

***

