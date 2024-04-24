Phl, Qatar partner on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates

The governments of Qatar and the Philippines have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) solidifying their partnership on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.

The MOU was signed by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi during the state visit of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani last 22 April in Malacañang Palace.

The MOU was a revision of the 2006 undertaking between the two parties and aligns with the 2010 amendments of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), one of the nine agreements signed between the two countries during the said event.

Other MOUs signed between the two countries include waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special or official passports; cooperation in the field of sports; cooperation in the field of youth; cooperation in combating human trafficking; and technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change.

In the field of tourism and business events; an MOU between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and an MOU between the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the two governments signed an MOU to strengthen ties and enhance bilateral cooperation in combating human trafficking.

Both nations agreed "to work together to combat human trafficking, including advancing labor protection in both countries, through exchange of expertise in the field of legislation and exchange of studies and research."

Under the MOU, the two nations will work to identify and implement joint projects, exchange legislations and regulations related to combating human trafficking, promote public awareness, and exchange studies and research on the issue.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed that with 43 years of deep friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and Qatar, he said he is certain that the two nations will foster stronger collaboration in common fields of interest.

The Amir of the State of Qatar likewise lauded the significant contributions of the Filipino community residing in Qatar to their country's development and progress, highlighting the importance of the Philippines as a key partner, particularly in trade and economic realms.

For the part of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), highlighted was the significance of the MOU not only in facilitating the employment of Filipino seafarers onboard Qatar-flagged vessels but also in aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

"This MOU not only promotes decent work opportunities but also supports economic growth within the maritime industry, in line with the broader global agenda for sustainable development," MARINA administrator Sonia Malaluan said in a statement on Wednesday.