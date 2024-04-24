Phl Navy confirms surge of Chinese Maritime Militia amid Balikatan

The Philippine Navy confirmed the surge of Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as the Philippines and United States formally opened their annual bilateral Balikatan Exercise.

Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, in a press conference, said the number of CMM ships swarming in the features of the WPS has increased to 110 as of 22 April, much higher compared to 69 CMM vessels sighted on 8 April.

Trinidad said there was no significant increase in the number of People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard vessels.

He noted that the total number of Chinese vessels for March and April has been "fairly constant", averaging 60 vessels per week.

Trinidad said, "This particular increase is not normal."

"It's only for this week that we have seen a surge of up to 124 [Chinese vessels and warships]. So yes, this coincides with the Balikatan," he noted.

As of this press time, Trinidad said the Bajo de Masinloc is being swarmed by the seven CCG and 31 CMM vessels; while Ayungin Shoal is being guarded by three CCG ships and 28 CMM vessels.

There is one CCG vessel, one PLAN, and 44 CMM ships on Pag-asa Island.

One PLAN was monitored on Patag Island while one CMM ship in Panata Island.

One CMM ship is sighted on Parola Island and a PLAN gray ship is currently at Lawak Island.

'Behave properly'

Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is not expecting any adversary from China amid the conduct of the Balikatan Exercise as there are also other countries participating in the war games.

Asked if they expect China would behave properly during the Balikatan, he said, "Yes. It has been the call ever since to China to respect the international law and I expect them to properly behave this time because the international participants will be there."