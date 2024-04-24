PAWS urges pet owners to protect animals vs heatwave

Amid the rising temperatures, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is urging pet owners to protect animals during heatwave.

PAWS made the statement after "Benjie," a stray dog with wounded paws, was found taking refuge under a small roof by the house of his rescuer.

According to the volunteer-led non-profit organization, "Benjie" was incredibly weak, dehydrated, and had severely scalded paw pads.

"He limped and whimpered as every small step brought him agony, unable to even stand properly as sharp pain shot from his flesh-exposed paws," PAWS wrote on Facebook.

Due to the incident, PAWS shared tips on how pet owners can properly take care of animals this summer season.

"As his intense heatwave persists, let's keep our pets and other animals safe," it wrote.

"Shield them from hot surfaces like concrete roads and pavements to prevent burns and blisters," it added.

It also urged fur parents to keep their pets indoors and opt for walks in grassy areas during early mornings or nearing sunset.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that 30 areas in the country are expected to have a heat index level classified as "dangerous."