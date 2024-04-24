OTS recognizes exemplary performance of personnel

To honor the devotion and hard work of its personnel, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) hosted an awards ceremony last Monday, 22 April.

The Security Screening Officers (SSOs) who had perfect attendance for the fiscal year 2023 were awarded certificates and plaques of appreciation by the OTS. Additionally, recognition was given to staff members who stopped prohibited items from entering the airport and returned left-behind items to their rightful owners.

Additionally, the OTS honored its employees who have devoted 25 to 40 years of their lives to serving the Philippine government. These retirees have inspired their colleagues and the transportation security community as a whole, in addition to rendering significant contributions to the organization.

The ceremony, which took place during the flag-raising ceremony, was a wonderful opportunity to recognize the extraordinary efforts and steadfast dedication of these outstanding people. The SSOs were recognized with prizes for having perfect attendance because they had a strong work ethic and helped expedite the process of screening passengers and luggage at airports.

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the awardees. Unang una yung ating mga SSOs na nakapagtala ng perfect attendance. We want to recognize this, palakpakan natin sila. I want to impress upon everybody na, the mere presence dyan sa frontline natin malaking tulong, delivering our services to ensure the security of the civil aviation sector. '' said Assistant Secretary Jose A. Briones Jr., Officer-in-Charge of the Office for Transportation Security.

Briones Jr. added that "mind you, those SSOs who have perfect attendance will have priority in promotion; aside from the certificate, may kapalit yan. Para pamarisan at mag-hangad din yung iba pang SSOs."

In order to achieve its security mandate and protect the nation's transportation networks and the traveling public, the OTS continues to remain committed to rewarding and recognizing excellence in its personnel. It also intends to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and dedication in their service.