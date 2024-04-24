One Meralco Foundation plants 600 trees in Laguna on Earth Day 2024

Over 50 volunteers from Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and Philippine National Police joined the sustainable reforestation advocacy of One Meralco Foundation (OMF) in Siniloan, Laguna.

A total of 600 more trees were planted at the Laguna-Quezon Land Grant (LQLG), bringing the total number of trees planted in the area to 202,604.

This initiative forms part of OMF’s One For Trees program geared towards environmental preservation. OMF President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao emphasized that the true essence of Earth Day is putting it in the daily consciousness, engaging entire community on this initiative and celebrating it every day.

“Sustainability programs help us improve our own relationship with the environment. In Meralco, the significance of Earth Day is beyond an annual activity,” Tarayao said.

OMF’s One for Trees program, initiated in 2019, has so far nurtured over 2.3 million trees through its partnerships with various local government units and organizations.