New webisodes explore ‘Life After Senior High’

The first webisode, which is already available to viewers, centers on soon-to-be parents Roxy (Xyriel) and Archie (Elijah). Before leaving for the United States, Archie promised Roxy that he will return to her and take care of their family. Flash forward months later, Roxy gives birth while Archie appears to be in prison in another country.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN has released the official teaser of High Street. The emotionally packed video, which is narrated by Sky (Andrea), showcases the unsettling lives of the main characters and how they manage to navigate the complexities of college life as they ultimately prepare for adulthood.

Watch a new webisode of Life After Senior High daily until 26 April at 6 p.m. on Dreamscape Entertainment’s Facebook page and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.