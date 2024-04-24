New webisodes explore ‘Life After Senior High’

What happened to Senior High’s Northford High students after graduation?
Before the highly anticipated sequel High Street, viewers can get a glimpse of the main characters’ lives in Life After Senior High webisodes, which is available exclusively on Dreamscape Entertainment’s Facebook page and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.
The five-part webisode serves as an introduction to High Street and features life updates of the characters of Andrea Brillantes, Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy Alejandrino.
The first webisode, which is already available to viewers, centers on soon-to-be parents Roxy (Xyriel) and Archie (Elijah). Before leaving for the United States, Archie promised Roxy that he will return to her and take care of their family. Flash forward months later, Roxy gives birth while Archie appears to be in prison in another country.
Meanwhile, ABS-CBN has released the official teaser of High Street. The emotionally packed video, which is narrated by Sky (Andrea), showcases the unsettling lives of the main characters and how they manage to navigate the complexities of college life as they ultimately prepare for adulthood.
Watch a new webisode of Life After Senior High daily until 26 April at 6 p.m. on Dreamscape Entertainment’s Facebook page and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.