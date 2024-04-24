Muntinlupa city gov't offices to shift work sched starting May 2

The government offices of Muntinlupa City will shift to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. work schedule beginning 2 May 2024.

According to Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino "Ruffy" Biazon, this policy aims to help commuters and travellers during rush hour.

"Hinihingi ko po ang suporta ninyong lahat sa policy na ito; ito ay para mabawasan ang mga nagko-commute/bumabyahe during rush hour (I am asking for your support in this policy; this is to reduce those who commute/travel during rush hour)," Biazon said.

Meanwhile, offices that provide frontline services are exempted from the policy and will continue to operate through skeletal forces from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peace and order offices and health centers will also continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.