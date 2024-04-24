MPD cops nab 8th most wanted person

The Manila Police District (MPD) announced the arrest of the 8th Most Wanted Person in Manila on Tuesday evening in Balut, Tondo, Manila.

Authorities identified the accused as alias "John", 24, a resident of Balut, Tondo, and a member of Alcantara Criminal Group.

"John" was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 April.

He was arrested by a Warrant of Arrest for Murder issued by Hon. Cirile Maduro Foja, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 6, Manila.

The operation stemmed from a tip-off provided by a confidential informant.