Mindanao under yellow alert, too

The power capacity of the entire country, including Mindanao whose power capacity is usually sufficient than other areas, is now running thin as more power units are either on prolonged outage or operating at limited capacity.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) declared a red alert this morning across Luzon from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. and a yellow alert from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Visayas, on the other hand, is under red alert between 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m. and between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. A yellow alert is also raised from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon; 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.; and 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

According to NGCP, 16 plants in Luzon are on forced outage while 2 are running on derated capacities, which caused the unavailability of 1,840.3 MW to the grid.

In the Visayas, 18 units are on forced outage while eight are running on derated capacities, for a total of 621.6 MW unavailable to the grid.

The power alerts had been issued for five consecutive days in Luzon and Visayas from Tuesday to Saturday last week before being lifted on Sunday and Monday.

The alerts for the two grids resumed yesterday but this time, the NGCP also declared a yellow alert in Mindanao from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In Mindanao, nine plants are still on forced outage while five units run on derated capacities, which slashed a total of 673.98 MW from the grid.