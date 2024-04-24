Marcos opposes higher fines for illegal parking in Metro Manila

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday nixed the Metro Manila Council (MMC) order that aimed to increase the penalties for unauthorized parking in the National Capital Region.

In a video message, Marcos expressed his displeasure at the plan to raise the unlawful parking penalty from P1,000 to P4,000 as mentioned in the MMC’s Joint Traffic Circular No. 01.

The President emphasized that he would prefer discipline to levying larger fines and that he thought Filipinos were capable of driving with discipline.

“While I understand the intention behind the proposal, I’ve decided to prioritize discipline over penalties. A New Filipino is disciplined,” Marcos said.

“By focusing on individual responsibility, we can create long-lasting solutions to our traffic challenge,” he added.

In an apparent attempt to demonstrate the government's seriousness in resolving a recurring issue in Metro Manila, Marcos chaired a town hall on the traffic problems in the capital region last 10 April.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced new working hours for all Metro Manila employees of local government units at the summit. Later on, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora declared that this regulation would go into force on 2 May.