Manila suspends on-site classes due to 'dangerous' heat

The city government of Manila announced on Wednesday the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels, both public and private, on Thursday, 25 April, and Friday, 26 April.

According to the Manila City Public Information, Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan declared the suspension based on the forecasted danger heat index of 44°C.

Lacuna is also advising schools to shift to blended mode of learning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), heat index is a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body's ability to cool itself.

Based on the PAGASA classification, heat indexes reaching 42°C to 51°C are under "dangerous" level, which may cause heat stroke and heat exhaustion.