NATION

Manila suspends on-site classes due to 'dangerous' heat

A student uses an envelop to protect herself from the sun during a hot day in Manila on 2 April 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on 2 April as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.
A student uses an envelop to protect herself from the sun during a hot day in Manila on 2 April 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on 2 April as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said. JAM STA ROSA / AFP

The city government of Manila announced on Wednesday the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels, both public and private, on Thursday, 25 April, and Friday, 26 April.

According to the Manila City Public Information, Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan declared the suspension based on the forecasted danger heat index of 44°C.

Lacuna is also advising schools to shift to blended mode of learning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), heat index is a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body's ability to cool itself.

Based on the PAGASA classification, heat indexes reaching  42°C to 51°C are under "dangerous" level, which may cause heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph