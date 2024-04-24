Makati High School Robotics Team off to World Championship in Dallas

Makati Mayor Abby Binay gives words of encouragement to Makati High School students participating in the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

The school’s Makatrix Robotics Team is the Philippines’ lone secondary public school representative in the championship.

Airfare and other expenses of the team have been fully paid to allow the students to concentrate on the competition, Mayor Abby said. The mayor also gave pocket money to each of the four Makatrix team members – all Grade 12 students, their coach, and school principal during their courtesy call to the mayor at the SM Makatizen Hub.

The four members of Makatrix, namely, Brian Simon Bernabe, John Ashley Alvarado, Enriquito Yamzon, and Fritz Jenrick Rivera, are being accompanied by their coach, Zernie Pugao, and Makati High School Principal Corazon Caculitan.