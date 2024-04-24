Las Piñas, Manila suspend F2F class until 26 April

The local governments of Las Piñas and Manila have suspended face-to-face classes in all public and private schools due to the extreme heat index forecast until Friday.

Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar advised that the suspension would remain from 25 to 26 April.

This was due to the expected extreme heat index level based on the Las Piñas City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The city government of Manila also announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at all public and private levels during the rest of the week.

According to the Manila City Public Information, Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan declared the suspension based on the forecasted danger heat index of 44°C.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the heat index measures the contribution of high humidity to abnormally high temperatures, reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.

Based on the PAGASA classification, heat indexes reaching 42°C to 51°C are under “dangerous” level, which may cause heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

All classes will shift to asynchronous modality during the suspension.