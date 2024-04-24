Lady Bulldogs bag semifinal incentive

National University made short work of Far Eastern University, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, to formally secure the twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four of Season 86 University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alyssa Solomon spearheaded the assault for the Lady Bulldogs, who will march to the Final Four oozing with momentum after completing a second-round sweep.

The Lady Bulldogs win also turned the elimination-round finale between University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University into an ultimate showdown with the winner bagging the No. 2 spot and the second twice-to-beat advantage in the next round.

Solomon finished with 12 hits and a block to finish with 13 points as NU wrapped up its elimination round campaign with 10 wins and two losses.

Earlier, Ateneo de Manila University ended its campaign on a high note following a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 win over Adamson University.

Lyann de Guzman shone while Takako Fujimoto controlled the tempo for the Blue Eagles, who came up with a brilliant display of offensive superiority and defensive prowess in just 85 minutes of play.

De Guzman finished with 14 hits while Fujimoto delivered 14 excellent sets as Ateneo wrapped up its campaign at fifth place with a 5-9 win-loss record.

Still, it was a mission accomplished for the Blue Eagles as they were able to surpass their finish last year using an entirely new system introduced by Brazilian mentor Sergio Veloso.

“I’m so happy because this is our last match, and the team played very well. We got the (fifth place), better than last year,” Veloso, also the head coach of the men’s national volleyball team, said.

De Guzman agrees, saying that their campaign remains a success despite being absent in the Final Four.

“Now, we’re seeing our progress every game, we’re seeing the improvement within the team and individually,” De Guzman said.

“Coach’s system has been so effective. We just need to follow it so that we can improve.”

Geezel Tsunashima and Sophia Buena chipped in eight and seven points, respectively, while AC Miner and Yvanna Sulit finished with five points apiece to underscore Ateneo’s balanced scoring.

Barbie Jamili and Red Bascon were the only bright spots on offense with four points for the Lady Falcons, who finished at sixth, no thanks to the departure of their stars prior the start of the season.

In men’s play, Michaelo Buddin returned to action for the Bulldogs as it snapped the Tamaraws’ seven-game win streak in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

The Blue Eagles also cruised past the Soaring Falcons, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17, to finish the competition strong by capturing their seventh win in 14 games.

Batas ended up with 12 points from eight attacks and four blocks while Jian Salarzon contributed 21 points from 19 attacks and two blocks.