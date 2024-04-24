Kalinga sees potential booming bamboo industry

BAGUIO CITY — Kalinga province put more focus on how to boost its bamboo industry to ensure economic as well as environmental sustainability in the province.

Members of the Kalinga Bamboo Industry Development Council (KBIDC) sat for a discussion on the status of Kalinga’s bamboo industry. They also assessed the current activities involving bamboo production and processing.

The council members are from the local government units of Kalinga and different government departments and line agencies. The academe sector of Kalinga is also a member of the council. They are joined by the micro small and medium enterprises that are engaged in the production of bamboo handicrafts and other by-products.

The council look at the bamboo industry as a potential vehicle for sustainable development as the said gift of the earth is fast-growing, versatile and eco-friendly.

Bamboo is recognized for its rapid growth rate, with some species growing up to a meter per day. This characteristic makes it a sustainable alternative to traditional timber sources.

The council focused on developing strategies to boost local bamboo production, promote sustainability, and create economic opportunities. The meeting also included a proposal for a comprehensive training program for interested private stakeholders and growers.

To address the need for proper training and knowledge transfer, the council introduced a proposed training program for interested bamboo growers. The program aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful bamboo cultivation and processing.

The council reviewed the current state of the bamboo industry in Kalinga and it was noted that while bamboo has been traditionally grown and used for various purposes, there has been an increased interest in its potential as a sustainable resource and its economic benefits.