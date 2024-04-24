K-pop aespa to release its first full-length album ‘Armageddon’

Heads up, MYs! aespa is about to heat up the music stage once more.

K-pop group aespa is set to drop Armageddon, the group’s first full-length album, on 27 May.

In a post on X, the group released a 27-second intro of the upcoming album.

Aside from Armageddon, the group behind the success of the song “Next Level” will also release the double title track “Supernova.”

“Supernova” will be available on various music platforms on 13 May at 6 pm.

Korean entertainment news outlet, allkpop, reported that Armageddon will consist of 10 tracks, varying from hip-hop and ballad to modern pop.

aespa, composed of Karina, Winter, Ningning and Giselle, debuted in 2020 and performed some hits including “Next Level” and “Drama.” Both hits are topping the charts with 235 million and 151 million streams in Spotify.

The group’s movie, “aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas,” will be shown in Philippine cinemas from 24 to 27 April.