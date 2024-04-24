Jungolfers near titles

Five Filipino junior golfers brace for victories in the PPTV International Golf Championships which culminates Thursday at the Lakewood Country Club in Thailand.

Patrick Tambalque, Crista Minoza, Levon Talion, Jamie Barnes and Andres Jeturian lead their respective age-group divisions going into the final round.

Tambalque is competing in the Boys AB, Minoza in Girls A, Talion Girls B, Barnes Boys E and Jeturian Boys F.

The young squad is led by chef of mission Tiffany Copok who helped with the expenses in coordination with the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.

Mentored by Brent Sumampong, the team is also composed of Armand Copok, Maurysse Abalos, John Canlas and Franco Estrella.