HUMBLE SINNER

MADRID, Spain (AFP) -- Jannik Sinner on Tuesday dismissed the idea that he is the best player in the world right now, saying he should not be compared to his fellow top-three rivals, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian world No. 2 can come within touching distance of the top-ranked Djokovic in the standings should he triumph in Madrid this fortnight and he arrives in the Spanish capital brimming with confidence and carrying an impressive 25-2 win-loss record for the season.

The reigning Australian Open champion, who owns a tour-leading three titles in 2024, is ranked No. 1 in the ATP's Race to Turin, and is 1,650 points ahead of second-placed Daniil Medvedev.

"I think it's a tough question to answer. We always see only this moment and I think that sometimes it's good but also not good," the 22-year-old Sinner told reporters in Madrid.

"I still believe that you cannot compare myself with Novak with all that he has done. And the same goes for Carlos. Also, Carlos won more than me.”

"I have a lot of respect for both of them. I just try to play my game, trying to understand what works best for me and then we see what I can achieve."

Sinner has never made it past the third round in either of his previous two appearances at the Caja Magica and will be looking to change that this time around.

In the absence of Djokovic, who has pulled out of the tournament, Sinner is the top seed in Madrid, where he faces Richard Gasquet or Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

"I used to struggle quite a lot in the previous years, finding my level here, so it's going to be interesting to see how I'm going to play this year," he added.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz had no qualms describing Sinner as the game's best and the Spanish world No. 3 acknowledges it will be tough trying to stop his good friend and rival from taking over the top spot in the rankings.

"He's dangerous, he's really dangerous. He's the best player in the world right now," said Alcaraz, who is the two-time defending champion in Madrid.

"Probably everybody thinks that his tennis doesn't suit very much clay but he makes good results on clay as well, he can win every tournament he goes to, and I'm fighting with him, with Novak, to be in the first spot and I'm trying not to let them stay there.”

"Honestly, it's going to be difficult. They deserve to be there and let's see what's going to happen the next tournaments."

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is coming off a right arm injury that forced him to skip the tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

He said he managed to increase the intensity of his training since his arrival in Madrid and is hoping to be 100 percent ready for his opener on Saturday against Arthur Rinderknech or Alexander Shevchenko.