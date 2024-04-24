HOT AS THE WEATHER

Patcharajutar “PK” Kongkraphan on Wednesday displayed the kind of performance worthy of the reigning Asian Games champion that she is.

And after the smoke cleared on the hot, humid second round, the Thai carded an impressive six-under 66 and wrested control from Hsuan Chen in the $100,000 ICTSI Luisita Ladies International 2024.

With heat index of 44 degrees Celsius, Kongkraphan demonstrated exceptional consistency while adopting an aggressive approach as she notched birdies in three of the first six holes and adding four more against a lone bogey in the last eight to fashion out a pair of 33s.

Counting her bogey-free 71 in the previous round, Kongkraphan, 32, asserted her dominance with a seven-under 137 aggregate, snaring a one-stroke lead over Chen at the Luisita Golf and Country Club course.

The Taiwanese, who initially appeared poised to dominate the field with three consecutive birdies from No. 10, encountered setbacks with two bogeys against a birdie throughout the round, ultimately settling for a 70 after a sterling 68. She slipped to second place at 138.

Punpaka Phuntumabamrung briefly positioned herself to challenge for the top with a four-under card with four holes remaining at the front.

But a stroke of misfortune on the par-3 No. 6 dashed her hopes, resulting in a triple bogey and a 70 and keeping her in third place at 140, three strokes behind Kongkraphan.

Describing her stellar play, Kongkraphan attributed her success to her aggressive mindset, saying: “I challenged myself and played very aggressively.”

Despite a strong finish on the frontside with birdies on the last two holes for a second straight 71, Filipina Yvon Florence Bisera remained five strokes off the pace at 142, recognizing the need to fine-tune her short game and execute flawlessly to snatch the victory on the demanding Luisita layout.

The LPGT South Pacific leg champion last year rued a number of birdie chances, including a flubbed three-footer on No. 13 and a birdie putt from pin-length high on No. 15 that resulted in a three-putt miscue.

“I also struggled to hit the greens, so I need to work on my short game,” said Bisera, who tied Wad Phaewchimplee, who also carded a 71, and Chih-Yun Wu, who matched par 72, at fourth

Forty-three players advanced to the final round of the of the championship co-sanctioned by the LPGA of Taiwan and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with Chihiro Ikeda fighting back with a 74 to salvage a spot at joint 39th with a 151.

Also pooling seven-over totals were Kanyanat Saithip and Prima Thammaraks, who both shot 74s, Alisara Wedchakama, who struggled with a 75, and Unyong Polnamin, who fumbled with a 77.

However, withdrawals due to extreme heat were noted with Mikha Fortuna and Samaporn Khangkhun forced to retire after experiencing dizziness.

Other Filipinas who advanced included Harmie Constantino (73-145), Sarah Ababa (75-146), Lois Kaye Go (72-148), Chanelle Avaricio (76-149), Daniella Uy (76-149) and Princess Superal (76-150).