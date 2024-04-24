Hospital of, by doctors

Ensuring safety amidst the advancements in technology is one of the key values at Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH).

Former MDH medical director Dr. Eugene Reyes said that service quality and safety are what sets the hospital apart from other medical centers.

“We also try to get the best doctors as much as possible, invite them, engage them, retain them and with the leadership of the Manila Doctors Hospital we try to make it so that we have the best equipment,” Dr. Reyes said in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk.

Currently, the Manila Doctors Hospital has around 1,500 doctors, with 600 of them actively practicing in the hospital, admitting patients, holding clinics, and training other doctors.

Dr. Reyes related that they invite and train new doctors to ensure continuity of care.

“We invite new doctors, young ones, because that’s the thing to do, we need new doctors every year. Some of us grow old so we need to continuously invite doctors, continuously train them to allow progress and continuity of care,” he said.

Established in 1956, Manila Doctors Hospital was developed by a group of doctors to be a center for healthcare and wellness. It sits in the heart of Manila on United Nations Avenue.

Health hub

A one-stop shop wellness hub, it has a vascular clinic and radiation oncology center which houses the most advanced cancer treatment — the Linear accelerator and Brachytherapy.

MDH also utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist doctors in medical procedures, speeding up the diagnostic process.

As of now, the echocardiogram is the only medical equipment that uses AI.

“What used to be a half-hour procedure now can be done within 2-3 minutes” Dr. Reyes said.

But he said that while AI is helping doctors diagnose patients quickly, results are still being checked and verified by doctors.

MDH has a quality management system, a requirement of the Department of Health, that is connected to the entire hospital network, ensuring that all departments and divisions adhere to MDH’s standards of care and quality.

“It’s not just for patients, it’s also for doctors, nurses, medtechs, technicians and even non-medical personnel — we must ensure that everybody is safe.” Dr. Reyes said.

In patient care, MDH said it monitors the well-being of their patients.

“We monitor falls, so we make sure that the bathrooms are not slippery and there are bars to hold on to and to prevent falls,” Dr. Reyes added.

MDH follows DoH guidelines, and if the health department doesn’t have a specific guideline for a treatment process, MDH follows available international guidelines which the hospital disseminates to all units.

Manila Doctors Hospital has an ISO 9001:2015 accreditation from the International Organization for Standardization and possesses a Platinum Level accreditation by Accreditation Canada International.