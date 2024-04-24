GoTyme Bank a proud partner of Makina Moto Show 2024

GoTyme Bank, a joint venture between the Gokongwei Group of Companies with the multi-country digital banking group Tyme, said they are a proud partner of this year's Makina Moto Show 2024 happening from 26 to 28 April at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Makina Moto Show, the country's largest and most recognized motorcycle event, showcases products from more than 140 brands from the motorcycle industry.

For three days, motorcycle brands will unveil their newest models to the public.

Eelan Reyes, GoTyme Bank's chief sales officer and an avid rider says, "It's cool to be part of the largest motorcycle show in the country and celebrate with the motorcycling community."

"We chose to partner with Makina Moto Show because it has been a trusted brand in the motorcycle scene since 2017. They passionately provide motorcycle brands with a venue to highlight their emerging products and technologies," he said.

Just like the Makina Moto Show, Reyes said GoTyme Bank is passionate too.

"We are revolutionizing the banking industry through our phygital model, which combines physical and human banking and a well-established secure digital system. Through this, we will unlock the financial potential of all Filipinos with the end goal of improving their lives."

GoTyme Bank's high technology-high touch approach to banking has turned it into one of the fastest-growing banks in the country.

From the start of its commercial operations in October 2022, GoTyme has reached 1.3 million customers.

In the Makina Moto Show, GoTyme Bank will have a booth and kiosks that motorcycle enthusiasts can visit to talk to GoTyme Bank ambassadors and even open an account.

Reyes invites motorcycle enthusiasts, "Come and visit GoTyme Bank booth and kiosks and learn more about our uncomplicated, beautiful bank products and services".