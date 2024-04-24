DTI to strengthen crackdown vs substandard construction materials

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) vowed to strengthen its crackdown on substandard construction materials, such as steel, cement, wood, and glass.

In a press conference, DTI Assistant Secretary for Consumer Protection Group Amanda Nograles said they are now working very closely with industry groups from the cement and steel sectors.

"Our campaign is to eliminate substandard construction materials because that is a consumer protection issue. Consumers are at risk if they use substandard steel, cement, wood, and glass. Their lives might be in danger when natural calamities strike such as earthquakes and typhoons," said Nograles.

She said the DTI-CPG formed Task Force Kalasag, which was originally formed to confiscate illegal vape products and is now cracking down on substandard construction materials.

"We need heightened efforts on that. The Philippine National Standards applicable for steel and cement remains. But what happens nowadays is that when customers are going to hardware stores, they are asked "What are you looking for, substandard or original?" she said.

She said construction owners and buyers now have that default mindset that should be corrected "because it's a matter and an issue of the safety of our consumers."

Nograles said to realize the aim of the government to crack down on substandard construction materials, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has already held an alignment meeting with industry groups for them to be aware of what is happening on the ground so that the DTI could better address the issue.

Last year, the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute on Thursday urged the DTI to ensure the crackdown on substandard steel products.

The group also urged the DTI to go a step further and name those companies netted in the crackdown "for the sake of transparency and safety of the consuming public".

The DTI seized in June 2023 close to P30 million worth of steel products in Davao City and Laguna that did not meet quality and safety standards.

Some P8 million worth of black and galvanized iron steel pipes, deformed steel bars, low-carbon steel wires and polyethylene pipes for potable water were taken in Davao City, with notices of violation issued on 22 of the 23 firms inspected.