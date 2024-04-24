DOTr chief stresses safe, sustainable aviation amid 94.1% air traffic surge

In light of the increasing volume of air travel, Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Jaime Bautista emphasized the importance of safe and sustainable air transportation during the 3rd European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) forum, which was held at the Hilton Manila on Tuesday, 23 April, and was hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines in partnership with EASA.

As the keynote speaker, the Transportation Chief referenced data from the International Aviation Transport Association, indicating that overall aviation traffic rose by 36.9 percent in 2023 over 2022. Furthermore, air traffic reached 94.1 percent worldwide, almost twice as much as it was prior to the pre-pandemic levels.

“This enhanced cooperation among civil aviation regulatory agencies in Europe and Southeast Asia would hopefully lead to improved aviation safety and environmental sustainability while strengthening our resilience to shocks and disruptions in the region,” Secretary Bautista said.

More than 80 delegates from various countries, including Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United States, attended this event.

"Safe and Sustainable Connectivity in Southeast Asia" was the focus of the EASA Forum, which emphasized the critical importance of regional integration and air transport connections in achieving seamless skies. In keeping with the Long-Term Aspirational Goal established by the International Civil Aviation Organization, it also examined the existing state of affairs in Southeast Asia with reference to the Beijing Declaration and its progress toward sustainable aviation.

From 24 to 25 April, CAAP is also hosting the 21st Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme—South East Asia (COSCAP-SEA) Steering Committee Meeting. The EASA Forum and the COSCAP-SEA meeting are being held in the country for the first time.

As a highlight of the COSCAP-SEA meeting, CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel L. Tamayo is also scheduled to assume the chairmanship of the steering committee. He will replace Mr. Ho Minh Tan, Deputy Director General of CAA Vietnam, who currently serves as the Chairperson of COSCAP-SEA.

Enhancing the operational safety standards in Southeast Asia is the goal of the ICAO Regional Technical Cooperation Program COSCAP-SEA. It is administered by a program document and is supported by a trust fund. The program, which is currently in Phase V, is guided by seven strategic priorities that support the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) global and regional aviation safety plans (GASP and APRAST), as well as the action items from the Beijing Ministerial Declaration and the Directors General of Civil Aviation Conference in the Asia and Pacific Region (APAC).