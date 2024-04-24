Democracy’s Saguisag, 84

The nation is mourning the demise of former Senator Rene Saguisag, one of the pillars of the protest movement that sparked the Edsa Revolt of 1986, who passed away yesterday at the age of 84.

The Senate honored Saguisag for being an exemplary human rights advocate and a dedicated public servant. He served in the chamber from 1987 to 1992.

Saguisag’s son, Rebo, announced the passing of his father in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Papa and Lolo. As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy,” Rebo wrote.

Saguisag, a human rights lawyer, was known in the Senate for his tireless commitment to justice, truth and democracy.

Before being elected to the Senate, he was the spokesperson of former President Corazon Aquino.

Saguisag co-authored Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and was the main author of the Ombudsman Act of 1989.

In his Senate stint, Saguisag was the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege and the ad hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

A man of true honor

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri described Saguisag as a man of “true honor, dignity, and integrity.”

“He may have served just one term in the Senate, but his entire life was devoted to pursuing justice and fairness for every Filipino, particularly through such initiatives as the Free Legal Assistance Group,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri said Saguisag will leave an “indelible mark” as a true statesman who emulated and lived out the principle “that those who have less in life should have more in law” by giving free legal services to the needy.

“Senator Saguisag leaves behind a legacy of service and excellence that continues to be a benchmark for many young lawyers and public servants,” the Senate President added.

Legal luminary, patriot

Senator Grace Poe described Saguisag as a legal luminary who devoted his time and brilliance to many in need, especially those who were disadvantaged in society.

“In our citizenship battle with the courts, Senator Rene stood with us, unconditionally lending his wit and wisdom, and for this we will forever hold him dear. Our deepest sympathies to his bereaved family and may his soul rest in peace,” Poe said.

Senator Francis Escudero described Saguisag as a true freedom fighter, a patriot, a nationalist, and an honest public servant.

“My sincere condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of former Senator Rene V. Saguisag. He was a patriot, a nationalist, and an honest public servant,” Escudero said.

The senator recalled how Saguisag was instrumental in the fight for human rights during the martial law years leading up to the 1986 People Power Revolution.

“Saguisag is best remembered as a dedicated public servant and his advocacy for justice remains significant to this day,” Escudero said.

Wisdom of a writer

Senator Robin Padilla said Saguisag was his close friend who shared his wisdom as a mentor, “not only in matters of law but also of life.”

“Ka Rene was not only smart, he was very smart. If he wrote an opinion, you needed to read it carefully and repeat it to make sure you understood,” he said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros remembered Saguisag as a staunch defender of democracy and human rights during the struggle against the Marcos dictatorship.

“Senator Saguisag stood alongside us in opposing the extension of martial law in Mindanao in 2017. I also had the distinct honor of having him as my legal counsel, and his dedication to his profession and advocacy inspired me deeply. He was steadfast in defending our democratic values and protecting the rights of all citizens,” she said.

A national hero

Members of the House of Representatives also mourned Saguisag’s death.

Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes of the Senior Citizen Partylist said the former lawmaker was not just a “freedom fighter and a true crusader for the poor and disadvantaged” but also “a contemporary Filipino hero.”

“When we celebrate National Heroes Day every August, we must not forget to recall the heroism of Rene Saguisag and his contemporaries, who fought for the freedoms some of us take for granted today,” Ordanes said.

A fellow human rights advocate and lawyer, former Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun, said Saguisag’s passing marks a generational time shift in the country’s contemporary political history.

“We can only hope and pray that the Millennials, Gen Zs, and future generations will be taught through social media, livestreams, and classroom history lessons how and why Rene Saguisag devoted his life to the rule of law, human rights, good governance, and education so that they could live their lives in freedom and prosperity,” Fortun said.

“It is now up to those who were alive when Rene Saguisag was very much in the public eye to remind the younger generation of how his life continues to matter,” he added.

The Makabayan bloc expressed extreme sadness at the death of Saguisag, whom they called a “great statesman.”