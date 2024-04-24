Delivery rider arrested for snatching

Authorities on Tuesday night arrested a delivery rider for snatching a phone.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias "Ronnie", 21, and a resident of Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The victim, a 19-year-old student, narrated that she was walking home when "Ronnie", on board a Yamaha Mio motorcycle, suddenly appeared and snatched the phone she was holding.

The victim and her mother reported the incident to Arellano Police Community Precinct and the authorities conducted immediately a follow-up operation which led to the arrest of "Ronnie".

Recovered from the suspect was a cellular phone.

"Ronnie" will be facing charges of robbery.