Death of BIFF leader a triumph of peace — AFP

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The military in central Mindanao has expressed hope for the cessation of violence in central Mindanao, as a result of the death of the leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction (BIFF-KF).

Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera, Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, issued the statement yesterday while the military was showcasing various high-powered firearms they raked at the clash site with the BIFF-KF in Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Monday.

The presentation of the 12 high-powered firearms was conducted at the Old Capitol in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday.

Rillera also highlighted three significant achievements by the military in his address yesterday before the operating troops of 6th ID.

Firstly, the 6th ID fulfilled the task assigned by higher headquarters to eradicate all local terrorists in the area under the Kampilan Division’s jurisdiction. Secondly, when you commit a crime, authorities will surely pursue you. Thirdly, justice will be served, and the violence caused by terrorist groups will be put to an end — paving the way for peace in the area.

It can be recalled that Mohiden Animbang alias “Kagui Karialan,” leader of the BIFF-Karialan faction, was killed in action on Monday morning.

He was wanted for various crimes including bombing, extortion, multiple murders, arson, and many others, along with his brother Saga Animbang, the operations chief of the BIFF-KF.

His brother Saga was known for his expertise in making improvised explosive devices along with 10 of their followers.

In connection with this, the military reiterates its appeal for the surrender of remaining terrorists while assuring its readiness for any possible retaliatory attacks from the BIFF.

Meanwhile, Rillera thanked the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for their support which paved the way for successful military operations.

Nevertheless, the military also assisted in the recovery of the relatives of the slain terrorists.

“No civilians were affected by the ground and air assault we conducted against the BIFF as the clashes occurred far from residential areas,” Rillera said.