SNAPS

Chill out at the mall

LOOK: Customers look at the huge spherical ornaments at the activity center as they spend their afternoon inside the SM City Olongapo Central to escape the scorching heat felt in Olongapo City. A heat index of 41 degrees Celsius is felt in Olongapo City, with local governments advising residents and visitors alike to keep hydrated and stay indoors. | via Jonas Reyes