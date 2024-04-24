Cecile Azarcon marks 45 years in music, reveals first paycheck

Veteran OPM songwriter and hit maker Cecile Azarcon celebrates her 45 years in the music industry with a star-studded concert, sharing her list of classic hits and her colorful journey in the industry.

“My first song to get published and recorded was ‘Lift Up Your Hands,’ originally recorded by Basil Valdez. I remember being at the Vicor or Black Gold office, and seeing him. He said, ‘Can I include this song on my album?’ and it ended up as a filler track on the Corner of the Sky album by Basil. It wasn’t intended to be a carrier song,” Cecile said.

Azarcon is the daughter of the esteemed Minda Azarcon, a pianist, singer and music teacher to many big names, and the music director of acclaimed films, such as Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang, Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos and Insiang.

Azarcon began playing the piano at the age of three and started writing songs at six years old. She had her breakthrough hit at 19 with the inspirational “Lift Up Your Hands,” which was recorded by Basil Valdez and later covered by Sharon Cuneta and Gary Valenciano.

Another classic love hit written by Cecile is “One More Try,” which she revealed in an online interview is based on a true story.

“‘One More Try,’ I wrote that for my sister who was having difficulty in her marriage during that time,” she revealed.

The struggle is real for a newbie songwriter, but Cecile is proud of her humble beginnings.

“This was 1979; I was paid P200 in advance royalties for my song ‘Lift Up Your Hands,’ and at that time, that was already a significant amount,” she added.

The songwriter also revealed that there are times she cannot give her compositions to singers who want to record her songs, but Cecile said the friendship always remain.

“Mayroon talagang times na may singer na lalapit sa iyo at hihingi ng kanta pero wala ka maibigay like Rico J. Puno. Wala ako naibigay na kanta sa kanya. Si Zsazsa Padilla nagtatampo na rin noon wala kasi ako maibigay (There are times when a singer approaches you and asks for a song, but you have nothing to give, like Rico J. Puno. I didn’t have any songs to offer him. Zsa Zsa Padilla also felt offended at one point because I had nothing to offer her),” she said.

And after 45 years, Cecile, like her songs, remains ageless and something we know and sing by heart.

“There’s no secret formula to stay this long sa music industry, just be yourself and love what you’re doing. ‘Yun na siguro (that’s probably it),” she said.

Joining Azarcon to perform her works in “Cecile Azarcon: A 45th Anniversary Concert” at Solaire are Kuh Ledesma, Janno Gibbs, Jam Morales, Fe de los Reyes, Jackielou Blanco, Mark Bautista, Timmy Pavino and Isabella Gonzales.

Also up to share in the celebration are Martin Nievera, Iwi Laurel and Nicole Asensio on 24 May, and Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Katrina Velarde on 25 May.

Tickets to “Cecile Azarcon: A 45th Anniversary Concert” are now available on Ticketworld.