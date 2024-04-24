BuCor signs MOA for construction of CICL camp

The construction of an agricultural camp intended for the confinement of children in conflict with the law (CICL) is set to commence following the signing of a memorandum of agreement by Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, Pampanga State Agricultural University, and BuCor signed yesterday a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement for the construction of the camp.

The MOA of the "Agri-Camp Project: Sowing seeds of hope through sustainable farming" was signed by Catapang; DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who was represented by DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar; and Dr. Anita G. David, president PSAU, during a simple ceremony held at the Haven for Girls in Magalang, Pampanga.

The purpose of the MOA is to develop cooperation and promote mutual understanding among the three institutions. Encapsulated in the understanding is the formulation of common programs, policies, and plans for the development of the institutions and the growth of the agriculture sector in the country.

Catapang said this is one of the visions of Bucor to make the persons deprived of liberty become productive, saying “it is being done in Iwahig and we hope to replicate it in other areas.”

The DSWD was urged by Catapang to put up an agri-camp like this in Iwahig as he boast of the 28,000-hectare lot of Bucor in Puerto Princesa.

The three institutions agree to develop the following collaborative activities in their areas of interest, on a basis of equality and reciprocity, such as:

* Establishment of techno-demo on agricultural production (agri-camp);

* Research and development (R&D) projects on agricultural production;

* Community-based literacy and rehabilitation programs;

* Creation of techno-village with Haven for Women and Children;

* Skills Training Program for the Regional Rehabilitation Center for the Youth;

* Assistance in the National Certification Training from Technical Education and Development Authority;

* Skills;

* Physical and human resource sharing;

* Exchange of scientific information and materials; and

* Introduction of technology for the further improvement of the three institutions

Based on Republic Act No. 9344, otherwise known as the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, particularly Sec. 51, a child in conflict with the law may, after conviction and upon order of the court, be made to serve his/her sentence, in lieu of confinement in a regular penal institution, in an agricultural camp and other training facilities that may be established, maintained, supervised, and controlled by the BUCOR, in coordination with the DSWD.

Data showed that as of 31 March this year, of the 52,820 PDLs confined n various operating prison and penal farms of the bureau, 39 are 18 years and below, 405 are 19 to 21 years old; 16,760 are 22 to 39 years old, 25,437 are 40 to 59 years old; 8,139 are 60 years old and above and 2,040 age unknown.

Also present during the MOA signing were Magalang Mayor Malou Lacson; Dr. Geraldine Sanchez, PSAU Vice President for Research; Innovation, Extension and Training, Dr. Amalia C. Briones; PSAU Director for Extension and Training; Dr. Rafael R. Rafael, PSAU, Agriculture Systems and Technology; Carlos De Dion, Director for Public Affairs and International Linkages; Usec. Monica Josefina Romualdez; Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez; Asec. Elaine Fallarcuna; and Region III Director Venus Rebuldela, all of DSWD.