Bong Go to doctors involved in marketing pharma products: 'Set good example for medical profession!’

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has vehemently spoken out against reports alleging that doctors connected with a pharmaceutical company provide undue privileges to its products through a scheme that mirrors multi-level marketing tactics. The company is accused of incentivizing doctors to promote and prescribe their products, raising significant ethical concerns within the medical community.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go called for thorough investigations by relevant authorities, including the Department of Health (DOH) and the Professional Regulation Commission.

"The news reports on some doctors allegedly owning some shares in a pharmaceutical company and prescribing medicines manufactured by their own company are worrisome," underscored Go in a statement issued on Tuesday, 23 April.

“Kaya panawagan ko sa DOH, PRC at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno, at maging mga medical professional associations, na tingnan kung totoo ba ang mga ulat na ito. Hindi katanggap tanggap kung may conflict of interest at paglabag sa ethical standards sa medical profession ang ganitong gawain dahil buhay ng kapwa Pilipino ang nakasalalay dito,” he continued.

The DOH responded to the issue by issuing Department Circular No. 2024-0141 on Monday, April 22. This circular reminds all healthcare professionals to maintain the highest professional and ethical standards.

"Medical professionals are expected to uphold professional and ethical standards," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"Societal pressures, financial gains, and administrative exigencies shall not compromise the patient's rights to quality healthcare services," Herbosa added.

Senator Go further emphasized that DOH officials themselves must set a prime example of integrity and ethical behavior, underscoring the importance of leadership in upholding ethical standards within the health sector, saying, “Dapat na maipapatupad ito ng maayos, hindi hanggang memo lang. Dapat DOH officials mismo ang maging magandang halimbawa.”

The controversy was likewise spotlighted by Dr. Tony Leachon, a health advocate, who has appealed to the Senate, Congress, and the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) to delve into these claims, which he argues could represent a grave conflict of interest and a breach of the physician's code of medical ethics.

During a Facebook live session on Saturday, April 20, Dr. Leachon emphasized the urgent need for oversight and corrective action to prevent these potentially corrupt practices from undermining the integrity of the Philippine medical industry.

“Kung totoo man ang balitang ito, nakakabahala po ito… Dapat po, kapag po mag-prescribe ang mga doctors, kung ano ang makakabuti sa ating mga pasyente, hindi po yung ikakabuti ng ating mga pharmaceuticals. Unahin natin ang mga pasyente, kaya nga po (kayo ay) naging doctor, para gamutin sila at (ibigay) kung ano ang ikakabuti nila,” Go underscored in a radio interview with DZRH on Tuesday, April 23.

“Kung kakailanganin, (magpapatawag tayo ng hearing). Hindi katanggap tanggap sa akin na may conflict of interest at paglabag sa ethical standards sa profession at ganitong gawain dahil buhay ng kapwa Pilipino ang nakasalalay dito,” he urged.

Go disclosed that the Senate Health Committee is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on April 30 to discuss the ‘State of Public Health Services’ in the country and would also include in the discussion ethical concerns in the medical profession related to these accusations.

“Sisilipin ng komite ang katotohanan ng mga reports na ito at posibleng pagkukulang at pananagutan sa hanay ng DOH at iba pang concerned agencies sa ilalim ng ating mga kasalukuyang batas at regulasyon. Pag-aaralan din ang posibleng pag-amyenda o pagpasa ng mas striktong regulasyon upang mas lalong mapangalagaan natin ang integridad ng ating medical profession tungo sa pagprotekta ng buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino,” he explained.