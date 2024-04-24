Bong Go lauds QC's Kasalang Bayan; extends aid to newly-weds

In a heartwarming celebration of love and commitment, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go congratulated the couples who participated at the Kasalang Bayan event through his Malasakit Team in Quezon City on Saturday, 20 April.

The senator then highlighted the importance of making matrimonial services accessible to all citizens, regardless of their financial status.

"This initiative is not just about promoting the sanctity of marriage but also about creating an inclusive community where economic barriers do not hinder one's right to formalize their unions," said Senator Go in a video message.

Councilor Belmonte, who organized the Kasalang Bayan, emphasized that these mass wedding events play a crucial role in legalizing unions that might otherwise remain unofficial due to financial constraints.

The event underscored the broader societal benefits of such initiatives, which extend beyond the couples themselves to affect entire communities. By reducing the economic barriers to marriage, the Kasalang Bayan program helps promote social stability and provides couples with the legal protections and rights afforded to married individuals, said Go.

As Senator Go aptly said, "Every couple deserves to celebrate their love without the shadow of financial burden looming over them. This is a step towards a more equitable society."

During the event, Go's Malasakit Team provided shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball to 33 couples gathered at Kalayaan B Covered Court. Meanwhile, Mayor Joy Belmonte and Councilors Belmonte and Godie Liban provided various forms of support for the couples.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go advised the couples to prioritize the health of their families. He mentioned that there are eleven Malasakit Centers across Quezon City, including Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC).

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored in the Senate to help indigent patients with medical-related expenses. Since its inception, 163 centers have been established that have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.