Bong Go emphasizes role of sports in youth dev't at sports leaders' congress

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go highlighted the crucial role of sports in promoting youth development as guest speaker during the 2nd Annual Tertiary Sports Leaders Congress held at Hive Hotel in Quezon City on Tuesday, 23 April.

The event, attended by several Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Regional Directors as well as 185 athletic directors and coordinators from higher education institutions across all regions, served as a platform to discuss the future of sports leadership in the country. Representatives attended on behalf of some regional directors.

Under the theme, "Elevating Sports Excellence: Chartering the Future of Sports Leadership," Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, discussed his legislative efforts and the integral role that sports play in molding future leaders while steering the youth away from vices towards a healthier, more productive lifestyle.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit — ito po ang lagi kong sinasabi sa mga kabataan, and it is not just a motto—it is a guiding principle that can lead our youth towards healthier, more fulfilling lives," said the senator.

Go also highlighted the significant progress made in enhancing sports facilities and programs in the Philippines. He proudly referenced the enactment of Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac that he authored and co-sponsored.

The NAS, a government-run educational institution, offers a secondary education program integrated with a unique sports curriculum crafted in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

"This institution is dedicated to providing our student-athletes with top-notch facilities and a curriculum that integrates academic excellence with sports training," stated Go.

Further advocating for the development of sports, Go continues to champion Senate Bill No. 2514 or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which he authored and sponsored. With the support of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, the bill aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for the national sports program, emphasizing grassroots sports development and nurturing young talents from the community-level who have potential to compete in the national and international stages.

The senator's dedication to the sports sector extends to his advocacy for increased funding for the PSC. The additional budget he pushed for this year and the previous years is intended to enhance the preparation, training, and competitive participation of athletes in international competitions while promoting programs that would bring sports opportunities in the grassroots.

During the event, Go acknowledged CHED Chairman Dr. J. Prospero E. De Vera III and Executive Director Atty. Cinderella Filipina Benitez Jaro, along with the CHED Regional Directors. He called for continued collaboration among sports leaders to elevate sports excellence in the Philippines further.

"Together, we can ensure that the next generation of leaders and athletes will bring pride to our nation and exemplify the true spirit of Filipino competitiveness and camaraderie," he stated.