BOC-MICP, ICTSI to further promote global trade

In order to enhance operational effectiveness, ensure regulatory compliance, and advance trade at the port, Carmelita M. Talusan, District Collector of the Bureau of Customs - Manila International Container Port (BOC-MICP), continues to work with International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI).

Together with customs MICP officials, Voltaire C. Wycoco, Director of Management Services and Government Affairs; Noel Monzon, Special Project Head; and other representatives from the ICTSI, District Collector Talusan stated that they continued to work together to enhance security protocols, infrastructure development, and cargo handling procedures.

During the walkthrough on April 23, District Collector Talusan discussed with customs personnel and the MICP terminal operator how to streamline processes and resolve any issues to guarantee the faster flow of goods through the port as it grows, adds more berths, and accommodates more vessels.

Through the presentation of the Manila International Container Terminal Development Plan by ICTSI, customs officials gained a better understanding of the policies and procedures of terminal operators.

ICTSI official Voltaire Wycoco emphasized in his remarks the value of BOC MICP and ICTSI collaboration in order to provide potential partnerships on how they can further speed up all operations and IT systems in the port.

Furthermore, District Collector Talusan also stated: “This meeting underscores our relentless efforts to optimize operational efficiency and foster partnerships and collaboration with its terminal operator to meet evolving trade dynamics.”

The MICP is dedicated to promoting trade while securing our borders and upholding customs compliance, in accordance with the mandate of BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio.