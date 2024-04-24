Boatwright dreaming of LA Olympics

Naturalization prospect Bennie Boatwright Jr. is dreaming big once he gets to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas.

He sees himself donning the tricolor and leading Gilas all the way to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“It’s a dream for him. He has lived in LA for most part of his life, Bennie told us, and his family is still there,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said after meeting the San Miguel Beer import over the weekend.

Panlilio was impressed with the aspirations of the athletic 27-year-old former US National Collegiate Athletic Association player for the University of Southern California to put Gilas back on the Olympic basketball map.

The Philippines has yet to qualify for the Summer Games since 1972 in Munich where the Filipinos finished 13th.

Boatwright arrived in the country last Thursday from China where he played for the Shanxi Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association and has been personally working on processing his naturalization requirements.

Panlilio said that they have already explained to Boatwright the process of naturalization during an informal meeting with him along with SBP executive director Erika Dy, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone and team manager Richard del Rosario.

The 6-foot-10, 235-lb Boatwright will be returning to Los Angeles to get his affairs in order before the long, grueling stages of naturalization.