BI intercepts American-Australian nat'l wanted for sexual offenses

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted the Australian-American national wanted by the US authorities for several charges of sexual offenses, barring him from entering the country.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, 54-year-old Robert David Fenton boarded the next available flight on 23 April bound for Los Angeles after he was refused entry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Fenton was barred upon his arrival on 14 April from Brisbane, Australia, after he attempted to enter the country.

Tansingco stated that Fenton was excluded after his name triggered a positive hit in the Interpol derogatory system, meaning that he is wanted for sex crimes in the United States and is the subject of a red alert.

The BI officers on duty promptly put Fenton on the immigration blacklist for being an undesirable alien and was issued an expulsion order.

According to BI-Interpol unit acting chief Jaime Bustamante, Fenton is wanted in the United States under the charge of aggravated indecent assault against a victim who is under the age of sixteen.

In addition, he also faces charges of indecent assault, involuntary deviant sexual relations, corrupting minors, and statutory sexual assault against an individual under the age of sixteen.

Tansingco welcomed the interception of Fenton as another successful accomplishment in the BI's campaign against sexual predators attempting to enter the Philippines.

The BI chief described Fenton as a "criminal sex offender" who should face his crimes for allegedly repeatedly sexually abusing and molesting his minor victim on many occasions for two years.

As part of the BI's #ShieldKids campaign, the BI coordinates with international counterparts to thwart the entry of foreign sex offenders.

"We are determined to ban the entry of these unwanted aliens, as their presence here poses a serious risk to our women and children," Tansingco said.