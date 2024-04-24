Agri damage reaches P3.9B

The El Niño phenomenon has wreaked havoc across the Philippines, causing significant agricultural damage worth P3.94 billion and prompting several areas to declare a state of calamity.

In a televised public briefing, Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary and Task Force El Niño spokesperson Joey Valderrama said the weather phenomenon has already affected around 66,000 hectares of farmland.

He stated that the land completely destroyed was equivalent to the size of "264 Luneta Parks."

To provide some perspective, Luneta Park, one of the largest parks in the country, spans 58 hectares.

The El Niño has left over 14,500 hectares of agricultural land beyond recovery.

"Despite the severe appearance of the fields, 78 percent of the affected crops are still salvageable. This recovery potential highlights the effectiveness of the preventive and mitigation strategies implemented by the government," Villarama said.

Priority on recovery efforts

Villarama said the Task Force is focused on recovery efforts and ensuring sustainability in the affected regions.

During a recent visit to Occidental Mindoro, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted the critical need for improved water management solutions, including the deployment of solar-powered irrigation pumps and the construction of new dams.

Villarama said that new dam projects are planned, with some expected to be operational by 2028.

These projects are part of a strategy to improve water security and manage resources more effectively.

"In the midst of El Niño, our priorities include managing our water resources efficiently and ensuring that our food supply chain remains robust," Villarama said.

He added that the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has been tasked with implementing these critical infrastructure projects to enhance agricultural yields and prevent future crises.

Cloud seeding operations are also being considered as a short-term solution to alleviate water scarcity in the most affected areas.

"By May, end of May, we hope that the impact of El Niño will dissipate or become less in our country," Villarama said.

Previously, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported that it supplied hybrid rice seeds valued at P7.87 million and fertilizers worth P7.63 million to less vulnerable areas in Western Visayas.

Additionally, it distributed rice and corn seeds totaling P3.51 million in the Ilocos Region to boost production and offset losses, along with drugs, biologics, and high-density polyethylene hoses valued at P840,000 in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Regarding financial and livelihood support, the Department has distributed a total of 60,013 native animals to 334 groups and 534 individual farmers across the country via its Philippine Native Animal Development Program.