A taste of Boracay in Metro Manila

“After seven years of growth and evolution, we felt it was time for an update — a fresh, new look that reflects our journey and vision,” says Derrick Perez, head chef of Nonie’s. “We wanted to maintain our focus on locally sourced ingredients and Filipino-inspired cuisine while enhancing the overall dining experience.”

Collaborating with branding expert Amanda Harbrow of Harbrow Creations in Australia, Nonie’s embarked on a rebranding journey that resulted in a fresh new logo and visual identity, reflecting the brand’s maturity as it moves forward from the laidback island life to the hustle of Metro Manila. The new logo retains the iconic mango icon while incorporating elements that resonate with Nonie’s updated aesthetic and market positioning.

The Alabang location offers a warm, inclusive atmosphere with a touch of sophistication. Designed in collaboration with Geo Ward from local architectural firm IDC Design & Build, the space features a blend of laid-back island vibes and modern minimalist design elements, creating a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy their dining experience.

With the help of professional designers, Nonie’s is bringing its signature island vibe to Alabang with a more mature and modern look.

This new location only marks the second time Nonie’s has ever been to Metro Manila. The first time was for a pop-up collaboration with ABV Bar in 2018.

Nonie’s introduces island favorites for its Alabang patrons, including its signature dishes, such the Cavite-style Chicken and Pork Adobo served with 72-hour Crispy Pork Belly and Flame-grilled Chicken and vegetarian-friendly Tempeh Kare-Kare made with their very own house-fermented tempeh in a cashew sauce, alongside new creations developed specifically for the Alabang community.

The new 35-seater Nonie’s location in Molito Lifestyle Center is pet-friendly and welcomes reservations for individuals or groups, as well as private functions. The new location is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday to serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and everything in between.

Nonie’s will open to the public in the fourth week of April to start its soft launch phase at Molito Lifestyle Center.

For more information, visit www.nonies.com.ph or follow @noniesph on social media platforms.