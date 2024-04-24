A flavorful fusion of Asian flavors in one roof

Shore Eats unveils its doors to the bustling streets of Pasay City, bringing an eclectic mix of Asian flavors, a welcoming ambiance and live performances to Sunrise Drive. Nestled within the vibrant community of SMDC Shore 3 Residences, Shore Eats promises a culinary journey, paired with the joy of live entertainment.

Boasting a diverse array of culinary delights, Shore Eats caters to all palates with its carefully curated selection of Asian cuisine. From the streets of Taiwan to the bustling markets of Korea, the purveyors offer an authentic taste of Asia right in the heart of Pasay.

“Shore Eats is more than just a food market; it’s a culinary experience,” says Lea D. Sta Ana, assistant vice president, SMDC. “We wanted to create a space where food lovers could come together to explore, indulge and savor the rich tapestry of Asian cuisine, all while enjoying live performances by talented artists.”

Among the purveyors at Shore Eats are Taiwan Bao, tantalizing taste buds with their steamed buns filled with savory delights; Food is Love, offering fresh salads, fruits and the irresistible Korean tanghulu; Ramen Naki, serving up comforting bowls of Japanese ramen; and JD’s Takoyaki, delighting guests with crispy octopus balls topped with an assortment of flavors.