Zambo, Pampanga crush MPBL rivals

Zamboanga Masters Sardines trounced Negros Muscovados, 88-73, to grab solo lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season elimination round at the Alonte Sports Arena.

Other games saw Pampanga sustain its recovery with a runaway 96-72 victory over Mindoro and debuting Biñan repulse Abra, 65-60, in the nightcap.

The Zamboanguenos, took control from the start and pulled away in the third quarter to tally their fourth straight win in as many starts in the country’s top regional league.

With Joseph Gabayni frolicking inside and twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino hitting their strides, Zamboanga led by as far as 80-51 in the fourth quarter before coasting to another convincing win under coach Louie Alas.

Gabayni, who poured 10 of his 17 points in the last 10 minutes, also posted eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Former Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jaycee Marcelino produced seven points, three assists, three steals and two blocks, while Jayvee contributed 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Their efforts proved enough as the Muscovados sputtered in offense, with only Hubert Cani notching twin digits with 14, and dropped to 3-1.

Unlike Zamboanga, Biñan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle GameX walked the tightrope and banked on the steady play of Jeric James Pido to push down Abra to a 2-2 card.

Pido scored eight of Biñan’s last 10 points to secure the victory sparked by John Sherick Estrada and Roger Rocacurva with 12 points each.

The Abra Weavers, still missing the services of top gun Mac Tallo and big man Prince Caperal, got 16 points from Anthony Bringas and 10 from Wendelino Comboy, who, however, missed an open triple that could have extend the game marked by eight lead changes and eight deadlocks.

Abra led at 55-53, only to stumble as Pido, with help from Rocacurva, unloaded 12 points for Biñan.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns, the defending national champions, broke free in the third quarter, 63-52, then kept on pounding in the fourth to tally their second straight victory after dropping their first game this year.

Encho Serrano, Pampanga’s go-to-guy with the continued absence of reigning MVP Justine Baltazar, pumped in 16 of his game-high 22 points in the last ten minutes to fuel the Giant Lanterns’ offense with help from Miguel Ives Corteza, Jhaymo Eguilos, Jeff Viernes and Archie Concepcion.

Corteza fired 16 points, Eguilos posted 12 points and 12 rebounds, Viernes added 10 points, while Concepcion chipped in nine for Pampanga, which led throughout.