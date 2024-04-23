Where the boys are

In today’s parlance, “fashion for all” means exactly that – no codes, no rules. At least, not so much. People have embraced gender fluidity and the freedom “to be” is the norm. Just be real, authentic and you – that is all that matters.

Womenswear has always been the unsung gender-bender hero. As early as the time of Coco Chanel in the 1920s, men’s clothing had always been on women’s minds. Chanel even introduced pants for women to modernize what they wear.

Fast forward to today -- great minds think alike as cult brand of the moment Yoya is launching its latest collection, “Borrowed from the Boys.”

This season, designer Yoya Gueco-Verdier draws inspiration from traditional menswear archival and reinterprets them into modern-day womenswear. Design profusion unfolds in a collective that seamlessly blends utilitarian details with whimsical touches. The collection offers a fresh take on wardrobe staples such as polos to tailored vests and trousers.