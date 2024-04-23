Where the boys are

In today’s parlance, “fashion for all” means exactly that – no codes, no rules. At least, not so much. People have embraced gender fluidity and the freedom “to be” is the norm. Just be real, authentic and you – that is all that matters.
Womenswear has always been the unsung gender-bender hero. As early as the time of Coco Chanel in the 1920s, men’s clothing had always been on women’s minds. Chanel even introduced pants for women to modernize what they wear.
Fast forward to today -- great minds think alike as cult brand of the moment Yoya is launching its latest collection, “Borrowed from the Boys.”
This season, designer Yoya Gueco-Verdier draws inspiration from traditional menswear archival and reinterprets them into modern-day womenswear. Design profusion unfolds in a collective that seamlessly blends utilitarian details with whimsical touches. The collection offers a fresh take on wardrobe staples such as polos to tailored vests and trousers.
Each piece is a brilliant fusion of masculinity and femininity all rolled into clothing that redefines modern-day dressing in casual sophistication. Juxtaposition successfully rules as a style statement whether in fabrication, look or silhouettes that practically allow and encourage the creation of a fun, effortless and versatile closet full of ideas.
One of the spotlight items of the season is the Yukon Bag, a chic stain- and water-resistant canvas carry-all designed to fit in “everything” in your daily lives.
There is no such thing as past season, as nothing goes to waste. With an effort to promote conscious living and support relevant issues concerning fashion, Yoya aims to create a buildable wardrobe, where existing pieces (from previous collections) can be seamlessly integrated with new styles to create a range of looks for every occasion. The designer says, “We want our Yoya pieces to be in constant rotation in their wardrobe.”
Behind every success of a man is a woman -- and vice versa. No longer bound by dated conformities, it’s nice to see women express personal style with the look of menswear. Nowadays, there’s fun in fashion when girls will be boys.
The collection is styled with Lakat sustainable sneakers IG: lakatsustainables and Sexy Beast swimwear IG:shopsexybeast. The “Borrowed from the Boys” collection is available at the Yoya boutiques and stockists; online at shopyoya.com.
For more information and updates, follow Yoya on social media @shopyoya.
You may also check their stuff at Yoya Boutique, GB5; Rhett Eala, GB5; Rustan’s Shangri-La;
Rustan’s ATC (Alabang Town Center) and Comme Ci Boutique, Rockwell.