The search for Miss Manila 2024 is on.

Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna announced this yesterday, as she invited qualified women to try their luck.

Lacuna said that for one to join, she should be single, female, between 18 and 30 years old and a genuine resident of Manila.

Most of all, she must embody the values of empowerment and leadership, the mayor said.

Lacuna said that to be able to join, an applicant must first answer the question: "What Makes A Woman Of Worth Ultimately Beautiful?"

And, then applicants must upload the video on TikTok with the hashtags #MissManilaUltimatelyBeautiful and #MissManila2024.

After that, the applicant must register and fill out the application form at http://missmanila.ph, providing all necessary information.

Applicants must wait for a call back.

The applicant, she said, will be duly informed if she had been accepted for the next stage of the qualification process.

The deadline of application is on 3 May 2024.