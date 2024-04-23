Sultan Kudarat ARBs receive farm machinery, inputs

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday said it has turned over farm machineries and farm inputs to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Sultan Kudarat to help them increase their farm yields.

The ARB members from Green Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Green MPC) located in New Pangasinan, Isulan, received a hand tractor with trailer, floating tiller, power tiller, traveling rice mill, and 4WD tractor (40Hp), worth P1.5-million as part of the DAR-Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project for Major Crop-Based Farming (CRFPSP-MCBF).

The DAR also supplied 50 sacks of complete fertilizer (14-14-14) worth P100,000, along with 50 pieces of shovel and 50 pieces of lagaraw (curved large heavy knife), valued at P75,000.00, under the Farm Field School for Rice.

Lobin Biñas, Chairman of Green MPC, expressed his gratitude to the DAR for its support of their livelihood.

“Thank you to the DAR as this will help our organization and our families. Rest assured that we will help each other in ensuring the longevity of these farm machineries and farm inputs and that it will be put to good use,” Biñas said.

Assistant Regional Director H. Roldan A. Ali, Al-hajj commended the Green MPC and emphasized the importance of maintaining the farm machineries.

“Keep up your good practices in your organization as it will help create avenues for you to acquire more support services, as the DAR, particularly with the support of CRFPSP-MCBF, will consistently assist you for the betterment of your organization,” Ali said.

CRFPSP-MCBF aims to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of agrarian reform communities as an adaptation measure toward climate change resiliency.

Members of the Provincial Agrarian Reform Coordinating Committee (PARCCOM) in Sultan Kudarat were also present to witness the turnover ceremony and committed to monitoring the implementation of DAR Projects in the said province, including the farm equipment and inputs provided under CRFPSP-MCBF Project and Farm Field School for Rice.