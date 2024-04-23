SM Prime marks 30th anniversary with record-breaking income, P100-B investment for 2024

During the Annual Stockholders Meeting held on 23 April 2024, SM Prime announced its highest-ever recorded income, reaching PHP40 billion in consolidated net income, marking a 33% increase from 2022. Additionally, the company's revenues surged by 21%, soaring to PHP128.1 billion, a notable growth from the previous year. The consolidated operating income also saw significant growth, rising by 24% to PHP61.3 billion.

The outstanding performance can be attributed to SM Prime's mall business, driving 56% of consolidated revenues and a 30% growth to P71.9 billion in 2023. This growth was bolstered by a 24% increase in mall rental income, amounting to P61.3 billion. Moreover, the opening of four new malls in 2023 expanded SM's retail presence to 85 malls in the Philippines and 8 malls in China.

Meanwhile, SM Prime's residential business group, led by SM Development Corporation (SMDC), recorded an 8% growth in revenues to P43.1 billion in 2023. The residential group's gross profit rose by 15% to P25.4 billion, with reservation sales standing at PHP102 billion.

In addition to its mall and residential businesses, SM Prime's other key segments, comprising offices, hotels, and convention centers, contributed 10% of consolidated revenues, reported P13.1 billion in revenues in 2023, marking a remarkable 26% increase from the previous year.

Commitment to Shared Growth