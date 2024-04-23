Shun gifts, health professionals told

The Department of Health (DoH) reminded health professionals to refrain from accepting gifts from pharmaceutical companies.

The DoH made the statement after reports of pharmaceutical companies giving privileges to medical professionals and using a multi-level marketing scheme to entice them to advertise and prescribe their medical products.

“Medical professionals are expected to uphold professional and ethical standards,” DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“Societal pressures, financial gains and administrative exigencies shall not compromise the rights of the patient to quality healthcare services,” Herbosa added.

He then reminded all doctors, nurses, medical professionals and DoH personnel in medical centers, hospitals and medical facilities that accepting gifts, grants, or any emoluments from biopharmaceutical companies or members of industry, in exchange for any act benefiting such company or member of the industry, “is unethical.”