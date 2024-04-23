SNAPS

Romualdez, Tulfo address price increases in basic commodities

LOOK: To tackle the rising prices of basic commodities, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo convened with representatives from various sectors including retailers, grocery owners, and agricultural groups. The meeting, held on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, at 114 Sct. Rallos St. cor. 11th Jamboree, Diliman, QC, involved discussions with Steven Cua, President of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association (PAGASA); Alfie Gatmaytan of Kiko Mart, a chain comprising 7 stores in the Batasan area; Raymond Obcena of Lucky Swerte Gen. Merch., a chain of smaller stores; Jayson Cainglet, Executive Director of the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) and Consultant for the National Federation of Hog Farmers; Atty Jose Elias Inciong, President of UBRA United Broiler Raiser Association/SINAG BOD; and Geogie San Diego, Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine Egg Board/SINAG BOD. | via Analy Labor