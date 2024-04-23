QC, DENR partner for Project TRANSFORM

The Quezon City Government and the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have expressed their commitment to ensure an integrated and whole-of-society approach in tackling the effects of climate change, through Project TRANSFORM.

Project TRANSFORM, with the help of implementing partners, strengthens local government units' existing climate actions in aspects including biodiversity, greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, financial literacy, disaster management, and nature-based solutions.

"We welcome the Quezon City Government's 14-point agenda in which environmental protection and climate action are at the core of the city's interventions. We extend our appreciation for your commitment to sustainable environmental conservation efforts and in building a liveable, green, and sustainable city for present and future generations. The DENR stands ready to engage in a dialogue and possibly collaborate with you on the city's notable, successful programs," DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said in her message, as delivered by Usec. Leones.

DENR's Project TRANSFORM (Transdisciplinary Approach towards Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multi Stakeholder Engagement) brings together local government units, organizations, and groups to ensure inclusive and participative programs that are responsive to the needs of the community.

Mayor Joy Belmonte and DENR Undersecretaries Marilou Erni and Atty. Jonas Leones led the signing of the pledge of commitment for the program, during the flag-raising ceremony in Quezon City Hall.

Representatives from the National Resilience Council, Peace and Equity Foundation, Zuellig Family Foundation, Philippine Business for Social Progress, and First Philippine Holdings Corporation also joined the pledge as implementing partners.

"We are very grateful to the national government, through the DENR, for recognizing the city's environmental action. Through the implementation of Project TRANSFORM in QC, we look forward to developing and enacting more green, sustainable, and inclusive climate initiatives for QCitizens," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Aligned with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals, and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, Project TRANSFORM enhances LGU's disaster preparedness through proactive actions, and helps communities mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

It also helps achieve Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, and supports the PDP Plan 2023-2028 to accelerate poverty reduction and stimulate job creation to steer the country's economy.

Quezon City has been implementing various initiatives aligned with the City's Enhanced Climate Change Action Plan for 2021-2050 to provide a sustainable, liveable, and quality community for all.