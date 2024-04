SNAPS

Place with a glorious past

LOOK: Barako Publishing continues the unveiling of Barako 77 book with a heritage tour spotlighting the historical stature of the region through ancestral houses: “Casa Leon,” “The Apolonio Marasigan House,” “Casa Soledad”, and “The White House with San Juan Artists,” as it tells the collective narratives of earliest San Juan heroes and lineage in Batangas. The photos were taken on 23 April 2024. | via Hiroshi Allera