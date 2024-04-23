Phl gets share from $8.1 B Indo-Pacific security aid

The Philippines will get its share of the newly passed $8.1 billion supplemental foreign aid bills for Indo-Pacific security, which according to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, will be used in the escalating tension over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The $8.1 billion is included in the $95.3 billion in funding for Ukraine and Israel that the US Congress approved over the weekend.

The grant share for the country is said to be the product of the extensive lobbying efforts of the Philippine delegation, led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, who conveyed his appreciation to the U.S. House for the bipartisan support of the groundbreaking measure, crucially beneficial for Filipinos amid escalating tensions in the WPS.

"This is a momentous occasion that underscores the enduring partnership between our nations and the unwavering commitment of the U.S. to fostering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. We are deeply grateful for the bipartisan effort that has led to the approval of this crucial assistance, which will undoubtedly strengthen the security and resilience of our region," Romualdez said.

With US lawmakers voting 385-34 votes, the U.S. House passed the $8.1-billion bill, allocating nearly $4 billion in security assistance to Taiwan, the Philippines, and other Indo-Pacific allies, alongside $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. stocks that have been depleted to aid Asian allies, and $3.3 billion for submarine infrastructure and additional provisions.

During interpellation, an amendment was adopted to express support for ensuring that security assistance in the bill reaches the Philippines.

Moreover, Romualdez expressed his gratitude to Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) who introduced the amendment to the bill, encouraging the US State Department to allocate $500 million in Foreign Military Financing to the Philippines.

"The passage of this amendment underscores the deepening partnership between our nations and highlights the United States' commitment to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Philippines," Romualdez said.

The approval of this bipartisan measure comes on the heels of extensive deliberations between the Philippine House delegation, led by Speaker Romualdez, and several American legislators at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

These deliberations coincided with the momentous trilateral summit among U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr.

Romualdez said the aid package symbolizes collective resolve to fortify the bonds of friendship and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The $8.1-billion assistance to the Indo-Pacific is integral to the $95.3-billion emergency aid package, which includes vital support for key U.S. allies like Ukraine and Israel.

Further, the comprehensive measure will now proceed to the Senate for a final vote.

He also said that the aid package, encompassing provisions for key U.S. allies across diverse regions, reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing evolving geopolitical dynamics.

"This multifaceted assistance package reaffirms America’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the Philippine House chief said.