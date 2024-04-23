Phl biting slice off U.S. defense pie

The Philippines will get its share of the United States’ $8.1-billion foreign aid intended to bolster Indo-Pacific security, including in the waters of the West Philippine Sea being roiled by China’s aggressive actions.

The US House of Representatives has passed the bill underpinning the fund, with the Democrat-dominated Senate expected to pass the same.

In the Philippines, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the Philippines’ share of the $8.1 billion will be used to address the escalating tensions in the WPS, which overlaps the South China Sea being claimed nearly in whole by China.

The $8.1 billion is part of a larger $95.3 billion the US Congress approved over the weekend, with most of the funds going to Ukraine in its fight to repel a long-drawn out Russian invasion, and Israel which is now embroiled in a two-pronged fight against Hamas in Gaza and Iran.

A top Russian official railed against the additional American funding for Ukraine, warning it could bring nuclear weapons into the equation.

Romualdez said the allocation was the result of the extensive lobby by the Philippine delegation to the US that he led. He thanked the US House of Representatives for the bipartisan support of the measure.

“This is a momentous occasion that underscores the enduring partnership between our nations and the unwavering commitment of the US to foster stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Romualdez said.

“We are deeply grateful for the bipartisan effort that has led to the approval of this crucial assistance, which will undoubtedly strengthen security and resilience in our region,” he added.

With lawmakers voting 385-34, the US House passed the $8.1-billion bill which allocates nearly $4 billion in security assistance to Taiwan, the Philippines, and other Indo-Pacific allies, alongside $1.9 billion to replenish US stocks that had been depleted in aid of Asian allies, and $3.3 billion for submarine infrastructure and additional provisions.

Romualdez expressed gratitude to Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) who introduced the amendment to the bill urging the US State Department to allocate $500 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines.

During interpellation, an amendment was adopted expressing support for ensuring that security assistance in the bill reached the Philippines.

“The passage of this amendment underscores the deepening partnership between our nations and highlights the United States’ commitment to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Philippines,” Romualdez said.

The Philippines and the US, along with France, are currently engaged in the 2024 Balikatan military exercise off the WPS.

Approval of the bipartisan measure came on the heels of extensive deliberations between the Philippine House delegation led by Speaker Romualdez and several American legislators on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The deliberations coincided with the trilateral summit among US President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Romualdez said the aid package symbolizes the collective resolve to fortify the bonds of friendship and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

He said the aid package, encompassing provisions for key US allies across diverse regions, reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing evolving geopolitical dynamics.

“This multifaceted assistance package reaffirms America’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the Philippine House chief said.